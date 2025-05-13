New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal called on President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

It also shared a photograph of the meeting in a post on X.

"Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, and Minister of State (IC) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said.

