Bidar (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday offered prayers at Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib Gurudwara in Karnataka's Bidar during his day-long visit to the state.

Shah will flag off BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' and also address a public meeting in Bidar today.

Also Read | Raisina Dialogue 2023: PM Narendra Modi, Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni Inaugurate India's Flagship Conference on Geopolitics and Geoeconomics.

Shah's visit to Karnataka is crucial as Assembly Elections to the 224 seats in the state are likely to be held in May this year.

During a day-long visit to the poll-bound Karnataka on March 3, Shah will flag off the first 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' from Anubhava Mantapa in the state's Basavakalyan area in Bidar.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Tourist Bus Overturns on Manali-Chandigarh Highway in Jabli; One Killed and 41 Injured.

He will later attend a public meeting in the afternoon at Ther Maidan in Bidar

In the evening, the Home Minister will offer prayers at Chennakesava Mandir at Awathi, Devanahalli area in Bengaluru Rural.

Shah will later flag off another 'Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra' and a public meeting at Govt. College Ground in Devanahalli area in Bengaluru Rural.

Shah will further visit the safe city Command Centre in Bengaluru around 7 pm, and participate in the launch of the Bengaluru safe city project from the Town Hall in the city. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)