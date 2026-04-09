New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tribute to the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on the occasion of CRPF Valor Day, remembering their courage and sacrifice in protecting the nation.

In a post on X, Shah saluted the bravery of CRPF personnel and recalled their historic role in the 1965 battle at Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch. "Salute to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of our brave hearts on CRPF Valor Day," he said.

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Highlighting the significance of the day, the Home Minister said that on this day in 1965, CRPF personnel displayed exceptional courage while defending the country. "On this day in 1965, the fearless warriors of CRPF stood like an unbreakable wall at Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch, crushing the enemy's advances and writing a glorious chapter of bravery in India's history," Shah stated.

Paying homage to the martyrs, he added, "Heartfelt tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the honour and security of the nation."

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CRPF Valor Day is observed every year to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of CRPF personnel, particularly those who fought valiantly during the 1965 conflict.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence that the BJP will again form a government in Assam and said a decision to bring the Uniform Civil Code will be taken in the first meeting of the state cabinet.

Addressing election rallies on the last day of the campaign for the assembly polls in Assam, Amit Shah said that after the UCC is implemented in the state, no one will have permission to marry four times.

He attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a rally in Cachar and said BJP will throw out every single infiltrator from the country.

"We are striking the names of infiltrators from the voter list. Mamata Didi and Rahul Baba are having a stomachache. Rahul Baba, you used to oppose CAA, you were opposing giving voting rights to the refugee Bengali brothers and sisters who have come here, but why are you welcoming the infiltrators? Because they are their vote bank... Let Mamata Banerjee cry, let Rahul Baba beat his chest, but BJP will throw out every single infiltrator from this country," he said.

He also addressed a rally in Hailakandi and sought the support of the people to form a government again.

Voting for the 126-seat Assam Assembly is currently underway, and the votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)