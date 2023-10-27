Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the passing-out parade of the 75th batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Telangana's Hyderabad on Friday.

The Home Minister will address the probationers after the ceremonial march here today.

In a press conference earlier on Wednesday, the Academy director Amit Garg informed that a total of 175 officer trainees, including 155 IPS officer trainees and 20 foreign officer trainees, are taking part in the parade.

There are 155 IPS officer trainees including 32 women IPS officer trainees, he further said.

Among the foreign officer trainees, six are from Bhutan, five from Maldives, five from Nepal and four from the Mauritius police, he added. (ANI)

