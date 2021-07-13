New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the 18th Investiture Ceremony of Border Security Force (BSF) at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, which is to be held on July 16.

Shah will also be delivering Rustamji Memorial Lecture on the occasion.

According to a statement issued by the BSF, 27 BSF personnel are being awarded including 14 Police Medals for Gallantry and 13 Police Medals for Meritorious Services.

"The Investiture ceremony of BSF is being celebrated since 2003 in the memory of the first Director-General, Padma Vibhushan KF Rustamji, the legendary and one of modern India's most celebrated Police Officer popularly known as the Founding Father of the BSF," the BSF said in a statement.

The extraordinary vision and steadfast leadership of KF Rustamji shaped the BSF early in its existence. His charismatic personality later made BSF into a formidable fighting force. He has a special place in the hearts of all Seema Praharis protecting the borders of our nation. (ANI)

