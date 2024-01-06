India News | Amit Shah to Chair National PACS Mega Conclave on Jan 8 in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) As the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) are set to operate as Jan Aushadi Kendras, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday will take stock of the new initiative at the "National PACS Mega Conclave" to be held here in the national capital.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) provide quality generic medicines to the general public, which cost 50-90 per cent less than the branded medicines available in the open market.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court To Decide on January 24 Whether To Make ASI Report on Mosque Complex Public.

More than 2,000 types of generic medicines and around 300 surgical items are made available through these kendras to common citizens at affordable prices.

The conclave, organised by the Ministry of Cooperation in collaboration with National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) at Vighyan Bhawan, will see participation of central and state officials from the the cooperation ministry; registrars of cooperative societies of all states; chairpersons, secretaries and pharmacists of those PACS, which have obtained drug licences for operating Jan Aushadhi Kendras, an official statement said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: School Headmaster Suspended for Sexually Harassing Students at Government School in Nanjangud.

PACS were recently allowed to operate Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras. Within a few months, more than 4,400 PACS/cooperative societies from 34 states/UTs have submitted their online applications on the Government of India's Department of Pharmaceuticals portal for this initiative.

"Out of which, more than 2,300 cooperative societies have already received initial approval and 149 of them are ready to function as Jan Aushadhi Kendras," an official statement said.

This initiative will provide new opportunities to PACS for diversification and expansion of their economic activities, thus leading to an increase in the incomes of millions of small and marginal farmers associated wit

India News | Amit Shah to Chair National PACS Mega Conclave on Jan 8 in Delhi

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. As the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) are set to operate as Jan Aushadi Kendras, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday will take stock of the new initiative at the "National PACS Mega Conclave" to be held here in the national capital.