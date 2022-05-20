New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from Saturday.

During the two-day visit from May 21 to May 22 to the northeastern state, the Home Minister will attend public events, inaugurate various development projects and interact with the personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITB) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)-- the Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs deployed in the region to guard Border and maintain the internal security of the country.

The Home Minister is slated to attend 'Swarn Jayanti Samaroh' in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on his day one visit to the state on Saturday at around 11.40 am.

The Home Minister will later visit Parshuram Kund in the Lohit district at around 2.45 pm on the day.

On day two, Shah will meet with social organisations at 9.30 am at Namsai town in Arunachal Pradesh and later perform prayer at Golden Pagoda Temple in the area.

The Home Minister will later attend a public meeting and inauguration and will lay the foundation stones of various development projects in the Namsai area at 11 am on Sunday.

Later in the day, the Shah will review security and development, and interact with Army, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles, Border Road Organisation and National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDLC) personnel at Namsai.

He will take part in Bada Khaana-- a collective meal where all ranks of Army personnel and CAPF troops eat together. (ANI)

