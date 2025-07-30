New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a resolution to extend President's rule in the ethnic violence-hit state of Manipur for six months.

The President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, days after N Biren Singh resigned from the Chief Minister's position.

Under the motion, the President's rule will be extended till February 13, 2026, after the Parliament's concession.

"SHRI AMIT SHAH to move the following resolution:- "That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation, dated the 13th February, 2025 in respect of Manipur, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13th August, 2025," the statement on list of business in Lok Sabha reads.

Earlier, on July 25, Amit Shah gave a statutory resolution to extend the already imposed President's rule in Manipur till February 13, 2026, which was admitted by the Rajya Sabha.

"That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated February 13, 2025, in respect of Manipur, issued under article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from August 13, 2025," the Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Bulletin stated.

In February, President Droupadi Murmu imposed President's rule in Manipur after receiving a report from the state governor. Singh resigned amid violence and political instability that had plagued the state for nearly two years.

Along with Amit Shah's motion to extend the President's rule, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal will move the 'Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024'.

The bill aim to amend the law relating to merchant shipping to ensure compliance with India"s obligation under the maritime treaties and international instruments to which India is a party and also to ensure the development of Indian shipping and efficient maintenance of Indian mercantile marine in a manner best suited to serve the national interest and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration, according to the list of business statement.

Moreover, Lok Sabha MP PP Chaudhary and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will move a motion to recommend that Rajya Sabha appoint one member for the joint parliamentary committee on One Nation One Election, after the retirement of P. Wilson.

"SHRI P. P. CHAUDHARY SMT. PRIYANKA GANDHI VADRA to move the following:- "That this House do recommend to Rajya Sabha that Rajya Sabha do appoint one Member of Rajya Sabha to the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the vacancy caused by the retirement of Shri P. Wilson from Rajya Sabha and communicate to this House the name of the Member so appointed by Rajya Sabha to the Joint Committee," the statement reads. (ANI)

