Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Nirmal district on September 17 on Telangana Liberation Day and address an event on the occasion, BJP Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao informed on Tuesday.

Rao said that the Telangana government has not been celebrating the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17, under the pressure of the AIMIM party.

Also Read | Muslims Have Been Cheated in the Name of Secularism, Says Asaduddin Owaisi While Launching Political Campaign From Ayodhya.

"BJP has several times raised voice against the government to celebrate September 17 as Liberation Day, the day on which Telangana got freedom from Nizam rule," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)