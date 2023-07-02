New Delhi, July 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday virtually inaugurated the 'Akshar River Cruise' at Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. 'Akshar River Cruise is a floating restaurant and has been a joint venture of Akshar Travels, Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC), and Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation.

A 162-capacity cruise will take the passengers on a one and half hour journey with a meal. A floating restaurant has a sprinkler facility against fire, a lifeboat, life jackets, and other facilities for safety. In his address, Amit Shah said that the Sabarmati Riverfront has become the soul of social and cultural activities in Ahmedabad. Amit Shah to Visit UP Today, to Attend Event Marking Sonelal Patel's Birth Anniversary.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurates 'Akshar River Cruise' at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/VFs75b6vZc — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

"As the then Gujarat chief minister, Prime Minister Modi for the first time imagined a riverfront and planned for it, and it was constructed during his tenure (as CM). Now, it has become known not just in Ahmedabad but also across the country and abroad," Shah said while addressing the gathering through video conferencing. Gujarat Rains: Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks to CM Bhupendra Patel, Says Govt Engaged in Providing All Possible Help (Watch Video).

He also noted that a floating restaurant has a sprinkler facility against fire, a lifeboat, life jackets, and other facilities for safety. Shah further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying when the latter was the chief minister of Gujarat, he took many initiatives which helped in increasing the tourist footfall in the state.

