By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written to MPs, seeking their suggestions regarding amendments in the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act at the earliest.

Shah, in a letter to MPs, said that the Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with its mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwan, Sabka Prayas,' is committed to ensure speedy justice to all the citizens of India, especially those belonging to the weaker and backward sections, in conformity with these constitutional and democratic aspirations.

The Government of India has resolved to make comprehensive changes in the framework of criminal laws, he said.

"The experience of seven decades of Indian democracy calls for comprehensive review of our criminal laws, especially the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act 1872 and adapt them in accordance with the contemporary needs and aspirations of our people," Shah's letter to the MPs read.

Further, the Home Minister said that the Centre intends to create a "people-centric legal structure".

Requesting suggestions from Chief Justice of India, Chief Justice of High Courts, Chief Minister of States, Administrator of Union Territories, Bar Councils and Law Universities to send their suggestions, Shah said, "The endeavour of bringing about a paradigm shift in the criminal justice system by the Government of India will actually be an enormous exercise of public participation, which can only be successful with the participation of all stakeholders."

"The Ministry of Home Affairs intends to make comprehensive amendments in criminal laws after receiving suggestions from various stakeholders," he added.

Pressing the importance of Parliament as one of the three pillars of democracy, Shah said that a Member of Parliament has a significant role in law making process.

"The suggestions from Members of Parliament will be invaluable in this exercise of comprehensive amendments in criminal laws," Shah said. (ANI)

