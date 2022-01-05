The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday sought a detailed report on the security breach of Prime MInister Narendra Modi in Punjab. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the incident unacceptable and said that the accountabilty will be fixed.

Shah tweeted, "The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today’s security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed."

Lashing out at the Congress, the Unon Home Minister said that the ruling party in Punjab owe an apology to the people of India. Shah, in a tweet, stated, "Today’s Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done." Earlier in the day, PM Modi's cavalcade got ona flyover near Hussainiwala in Punjab. He was on his way to attend a rally in Ferozepur.

Tweets By Amit Shah:

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today’s security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 5, 2022

Today’s Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 5, 2022

