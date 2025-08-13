Kabirdham (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Kabirdham District Collector Gopal Verma expressed pride as Kheliya Bai Patel, the Sarpanch of Amlidih village in Kabirdham district, has been invited to Delhi to be honoured on Independence Day for her work in the Swachhata Abhiyan.

Verma told ANI, "It is a matter of great pride for our district that Kheliya Bai Patel has been recognised for her contributions to the Swachhata Abhiyan. I have personally congratulated her for this achievement. This invitation from Delhi is not just an honour for Amlidih village but for the entire Kabirdham district."

He added that the district would continue to support such efforts, saying, "We aim to undertake more such efforts in the future to ensure that more individuals from our district are recognised for their contributions across various departments."

According to the Chhattisgarh Public Relations Department, "Mrs Kheliya Bai Patel gave the form of a mass movement to cleanliness in her Panchayat and actively involved people in door-to-door garbage collection, regular use of community toilets, construction of individual toilets and other cleanliness activities. She implemented a solid system of garbage disposal in the village, motivated the sanitation workers to work responsibly and made the habit of cleanliness a part of the lifestyle by running a continuous awareness campaign among the villagers. Due to his efforts, the streets of the village are clean, the drains are clean and public places are free from filth. Today, Amlidih is counted among the ideal panchayats in terms of cleanliness."

The department added, "Due to her remarkable contribution, she has been invited as a special guest in the special program of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi organised in Delhi on the national festival Independence Day, 15 August 2025. This proud occasion is a matter of pride not only for Amlidih Panchayat but for the entire Kabirdham, because she is the only Sarpanch to be invited to this program in the district."

Meanwhile, ahead of the Independence Day celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited citizens to share themes and ideas for his Independence Day speech.

In a post on X, PM Modi appealed to the public to send their suggestions on MyGov.in and the NaMo app.

"As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year's Independence Day speech? Share your thoughts on the Open Forums on MyGov and the NaMo App," PM Modi wrote.

As per tradition, the Prime Minister will hoist the tricolour at the Red Fort in Delhi and address the nation on 15 August, India's Independence Day. (ANI)

