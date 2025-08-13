Mumbai, August 13: Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) conducts the popular Shillong Teer lottery games at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Today, Wednesday, August 13, 2025, players eagerly await the latest Shillong Teer Results, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The live Shillong Teer Result Chart is updated promptly, allowing participants to check winning numbers online. Stay tuned for today’s official Shillong Teer result to see if your numbers match.

For easy access to the Shillong Teer Result on August 13, 2025, websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in provide live updates and detailed Shillong Teer Result Charts. Whether you’re tracking the morning or night rounds, these portals ensure you never miss the latest winning numbers. Save these links and stay updated with today’s Shillong Teer Results to enhance your chances in this traditional archery-based lottery. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 12, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on August 13, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the winning numbers and Shillong Teer Result Chart, visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. The results for both Round 1 and Round 2 are usually announced after the archery games conclude. Round 1 starts at 10:30 AM, followed by Round 2. To check results, select the date "August 13, 2025," then view the Shillong Teer Result Chart showing the last two digits of arrows hitting the target in each round. Participants should follow these steps: visit the site, choose the date, and check the winning numbers for both rounds. Participants can also check Shillong Teer Result for August 13, 2025, below. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, mainly at the Polo Ground in Shillong, from Monday to Saturday (excluding Sunday). The game features 50 archers who shoot a fixed number of arrows, usually 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, aiming at a distant cylindrical target. Players place bets by choosing a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are derived from these last two digits, and the game is conducted legally under the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), making it a culturally rooted and officially recognised lottery event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).