New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, launched the second version of the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (2025-29) on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda emphasised that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a major public health concern that can only be addressed through collective action.

Also Read | Cloudflare Outage: Elon Musk’s X Among Several Other Digital Platforms Facing Global Disruptions, Tens of Thousands Users Affected.

Nadda noted that the journey began in 2010 with initial discussions, followed by the launch of the first NAP-AMR in 2017.

Highlighting the gravity of the challenge, he stated that AMR poses significant risks, particularly in surgical procedures, cancer treatment, and other critical healthcare interventions. He added that the overuse and misuse of antibiotics has unfortunately become common practice, underscoring the urgency of corrective measures.

Also Read | PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Release Kist of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on November 19.

Various line ministries have undertaken several important initiatives in this regard.

Nadda also pointed out that NAP-AMR 2.0 addresses the gaps identified in the first NAP-AMR by increasing ownership of AMR-related efforts, strengthening intersectoral coordination, and ensuring stronger engagement with the private sector.

Asserting on the key strategies of AMR containment which are to be implemented under NAP AMR 2.0, he stated the importance of increasing awareness, education and training. He also highlighted the requirement of enhancing laboratory capacity and infection control in healthcare facilities.

Nadda stressed the importance of regular stakeholder meetings to resolve challenges promptly.

Dr A.K. Sood stated that the NAP-AMR 2.0 is a timely initiative for generating a more coherent action plan, which is aptly being released on the first day of the WHO's World AMR Awareness Week (18-24 Nov). Noting that India is a pioneer in driving this initiative globally, he stated that AMR is akin to a pandemic affecting many countries, particularly developing countries in Asia and Africa.

Sood highlighted some of the steps taken by India in countering the menace of AMR. He pointed out that Kerala and Gujarat are the first states to ban over-the-counter sales of antibiotics. Some antimicrobials and pesticides have also been banned for use in crops.

"The India AMR Innovation Hub was established involving both national and international stakeholders to build a novel technology platform. It has helped in mobilizing resources, bringing out innovation and enhancing collaboration between multiple stakeholders," he stated.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has been identified as a global health threat with serious health, political and economic implications. AMR leads to delays in treatment thus increasing the risk of spreading resistant microorganisms and health-care costs and the economic burden to families and societies.

AMR threatens the safety and effectiveness of procedures such as surgical interventions, cancer treatment, and organ transplants, thereby having the potential to reverse the advancements made not just in modern medicine but also the growth and economy at the global and national levels.

The launch event was attended by Principal Scientific Advisor Dr A.K. Sood; Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava; Secretary, Department of Health Research, Dr Rajiv Bahl; and Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr Sunita Sharma.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)