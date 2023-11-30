Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the certificates from Guinness World Record Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar at a function held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Sarma launched Amrit Brikshya Andolan and as a part of the drive, over 1 crore (1,11,17,781) seedlings of commercially valuable tree species were planted across the state on a single day on September 17.

The entire exercise was carried out in the Jan Bhagidaari model through the active involvement of the Self-Help group members, ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, educational institutions, police personnel, including tea garden workers, government officials and other citizens. During Amrit Brikshya Andolan, started by the Department of Environment and Forests, attempts were made to create Guinness World Records.

Accordingly, nine records were made in nine categories. In the first category, that is the Longest Line of Potted Saplings category, record was made at Veterinary College Field, Khnapara, Guwahati, by Kamrup East Forest Division and a 22.22 km long line of over 3 lakhs (3,22,444) poly potted saplings were arranged in a spiral form with beautiful lighting. It was a new category of Guinness World Records.

The seedlings arranged in spiral form were of the Agar and Mahogany species.

In the second category, that is the Largest Number of Saplings Distributed at one venue in 24 hours, a record was made when saplings arranged in spiral form at Veterinary College Field, Khnapara, were distributed to Self Help Group members, the public, paramilitary forces, educational institutions, etc.

A total of 3,22,444 seedlings were distributed during the attempt, breaking the earlier record of 76,825 saplings distributed in the year 2018 at Prayagraj by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department. In the third category, that is the Most Trees Planted by a Team in 24 hours, a record was made when 9,21,730 saplings were successfully planted in 100 hectares of degraded forest land in 24 hours in Bhairabkunda Reserve Forests of Udalguri district.

Earlier, the Guinness World Record was for planting 8,47,275 made by Pakistan in 2013 at Kharochan, Thatta district.

In the fourth category, which is the Most Trees Planted by a Team in One Hour, a record was made when a total of 3,31,929 saplings were successfully planted in one hour by a team of 8,900 people. In the fifth category, which is the Largest Potted Saplings Mosaic, the record was achieved in Tinsukia district by Digboi Forest Division when a potted saplings mosaic in 8,563.01 sq. m. was made, depicting a map of Assam and showing rhinoceros in the centre of the mosaic. This is a new category in the Guinness World Record.

A total of 6,32,000 saplings were used in making this mosaic. In the sixth category, the record was made in Geleki in the Sivsagar district when a total of 1,229 girl students planted 1,229 agar seedlings simultaneously in just 58 seconds.

In the seventh category, the record was made when a lesson on environmental conservation and sustainability was given online by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Assam, on September 11, which was viewed by 70,490 people during the online lesson and more than 10 lakh people later.

In the eighth category, a record was made when a total of 71,82,358 photographs (Unique Images with Unique Faces with Plants) of people planting trees were uploaded online on the Amrit Brikhya Andolan portal.

In the ninth category, which is the Most Pledges Received for an Environmental Sustainability Campaign in One Month (Online), a total of 47,28,898 online pledges have been taken by persons during Amrit Brikhya Andolan to plant trees, protect them and make a Guinness World Record.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the Amrit Bikshya Andolan was launched to strengthen Assam's economy through forests.

The Chief Minister also lauded the Jan Bhagidaari Model of the Andolan, which enabled people from across sections of society to participate and create world records in their bids to expand the green coverage of the state.

He also thanked all sections of the people of the state for widely accepting and participating in the movement and uploading their endeavours online.

He said that taking the entire movement on line is a testament to 'New Assam'.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being generous in helping Assam and its people in every possible way to help the state set many path-breaking records.

He also said that in the years 2024 and 2025, the state government would also endeavour to plant three crore and five crore saplings, respectively. He also said that in the year 2025, the state government would also try to create one more record by staging the Bihu dance in New Delhi with the participation of 25,000 Bihua and Bihuwati.

Environment and Forests Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, additional chief secretary Rabi Sankar Prasad, and PCCF MK Yadava also spoke on the occasion. MP Queen Oja, MLA Suren Phukan, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, DGP GP Singh and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

