Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 18 (ANI): The popular beating retreat ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF) has resumed at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab with a limited number of attendees.

The grand ceremony, which is an attraction for thousands of people across the country, was stopped last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, as the ceremony resumed, Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira said that no specific permission was given to resume the ceremony, but, the ceremony can be held following COVID-19 protocols.

"No specific permission has been given to hold the beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar. BSF authorities can hold the ceremony following the guidelines that allow the gathering of only 300 people outdoors," he said while speaking to ANI on Friday.

He further said that separate permission will be taken from the government for holding the ceremony as is not covered in general orders released earlier.

"The ceremony has not been opened officially," he said.

"A per our guideline only 300 persons are allowed in outdoor gathering, 150 in indoor while following 50 per cent capacity limits," the Deputy Commissioner added. (ANI)

