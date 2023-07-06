Amritsar, Jul 6 (PTI) A government advocate of the Improvement Trust here was booked for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh in exchange for getting the compensation released for a piece of land, said the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday.

An official spokesperson of the bureau said advocate Gautam Majithia has been booked on the complaint of Jatinder Singh, a resident of Pratap Avenue in Amritsar.

Jatinder had claimed that Gautam had demanded a bribe of Rs 20 lakh to get additional compensation released on his piece of land acquired by the Improvement Trust.

A court had ordered the release of 20 per cent additional compensation for the acquisition of 20 'bighas' of land and when the complainant approached Gautam, he allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh.

The complainant had given Rs 8 lakh to the accused as a bribe. A case has been registered in the matter.

