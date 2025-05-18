Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 18 (ANI): In a major crackdown against cross-border drug smuggling, the Amritsar Police arrested three accused with 10.248 kilograms of heroin, exposing an international narco-trafficking network operating from Pakistan, said Punjab police officials.

The arrests were made under the Punjab government's ongoing anti-drug drive, which has been cracking down on narco syndicates across the state.

Acting on a specific tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested three persons identified as Akashdeep Singh, Akashdeep alias Mota, and Sandeep Singh, Punjab police said.

The accused were found in possession of a huge heroin consignment weighing 10.248 kilograms.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar addressed a press conference on the case. He said, "The Commissionerate Police has achieved a great success in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's campaign against drugs. We have recovered 10 kg and 248 grams of heroin. Three smugglers have been arrested. All three of them are residents of Tarn Taran district... The police have arrested a person named Sandeep... He was deeply involved in the cross-border smuggling of drugs from Pakistan via drones... He has received and distributed around 200 Kg of heroin till now... I consider this operation a great success... This matter will be investigated till the end..."

Commissioner Bhullar further revealed that Sandeep Singh had been in direct contact with Pakistani smugglers for the last six years, and had been personally bringing narcotics across the border.

"The arrest of Sandeep Singh has helped uncover a major trafficking network," he said.

The police registered an FIR against all three accused under the NDPS Act at Islamabad Police Station, and further investigation was initiated.

Police officials said that the Punjab Police is working around the clock to eliminate drug mafias and break the dual narco routes operating through the border.

"Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling drug syndicates, disrupting cross-border narco routes, and ensuring a drug-free Punjab," said officials. (ANI)

