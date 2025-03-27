Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 27 (ANI): Amritsar Rural Police have arrested seven drug smugglers and seized 4.5 kg of heroin in two major operations. The arrests were made after police acted on reliable intelligence and intercepted the accused, uncovering links to an international drug syndicate.

Taking to social media, X DGP Punjab Police wrote, "Working swiftly on forward-backward linkages, Amritsar Rural Police arrests seven drug smugglers and recovers 4.5 Kg Heroin in two significant operations."

The post further reads, "Acting on credible intelligence, police teams intercepted the accused, uncovering links to an international drug syndicate. During the investigation, connections to Gurdeep @ Rano, a key operative of the syndicate detained under the PIT NDPS Act, were also established. Further inquiries are underway to dismantle the entire network."

"@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to eradicating drug cartels and making Punjab drug-free," the post reads.

During the investigation, the police also discovered connections to Gurdeep, a key member of the syndicate, who is currently detained under the PIT NDPS Act.

The Punjab Police continue their efforts to combat drug trafficking and are determined to make Punjab a drug-free state.(ANI)

Further inquiries are ongoing as police work to dismantle the entire drug network.

Earlier, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border drug cartel with the arrest of a woman kingpin and her three operatives after recovering 5.2 kg of heroin from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here.

She has been identified as Mandeep Kaur (27), a resident of village Ibban Kalan in Amritsar The other arrested operatives have been identified as Alam Arora (23) and Manmeet alias Golu (21), both residents of Janta Colony in Chheharta, Amritsar; and an 18-years-old boy (name withheld) of Tarn Taran.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused, Mandeep Kaur was in a relationship with a person who introduced her to Pakistan-based smugglers.

Accused Mandeep's ancestral house is located in border village Khalra in Tarn Taran, which is approximately 2 kilometres from the fencing of the Indo-Pak border, he said.

The DGP said that the probe has also uncovered evidence that the accused Mandeep, would occasionally don a police uniform to impersonate a police officer to carry out nefarious activities. Further investigations are on to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case, he added. (ANI)

