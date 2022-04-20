Amritsar, Apr 20 (PTI) A 39-year-old man allegedly involved in the smuggling of heroin from across the border has been arrested, police said here on Wednesday.

Two drones, a .30 bore caliber pistol, two magazines, eight live cartridges, two mobile phones and a motorcycle were recovered from him, said police.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Stabbed Multiple Times by Former Husband At Busy Marketplace, Critical.

In a statement, police said Jagjit Singh is the resident of Havelia village, located on the India-Pakistan border.

He was nabbed in the Chehertha area of Amritsar.

Also Read | EPFO Adds 14.12 Lakh Net Subscribers in February 2022; Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Lead.

The accused, who allegedly had links with some Pakistani smugglers, has been facing several cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)