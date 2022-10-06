New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The 82-feet-high smog tower at Anand Vihar reduced PM2.5 concentration by up to 17 per cent in a radius of 100 metres in the 2021-22 winter season, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

Replying to an RTI query filed by social activist Amit Gupta, the CPCB said the smog tower reduced PM10 pollution levels by up to 27 per cent at a distance of 100 metres during the period.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Three Children Die, 11 Others Hospitalised Due to Food Poisoning at Childcare Centre in Tiruppu.

Avikal Somvanshi, senior programme manager, Urban Lab, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), termed the results "insignificant", saying it seems the giant air purifier did not lead to any improvement in air quality beyond 200 metres.

The CPCB data showed the smog tower reduced PM2.5 levels at a distance of 100 metres by 13 per cent in December last year, 7 per cent in March this year and 17 per cent in April.

Also Read | WHO Alert on Gambia Deaths: DCGA Initiates Probe; Haryana Sends Cough Syrup Samples to Kolkata Lab.

The data pertaining to the decrease in PM2.5 levels at 100 metres for November, January and February was not available.

In a radius of 50 metres, the PM2.5 concentration dropped by 39 per cent in November, 24 per cent in December, 22 per cent in January, 10 per cent in March and 23 per cent in April. The data for February and May was not available.

PM2.5 are fine particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter and can travel deep into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs and entering the bloodstream.

Inaugurated in September last year, the smog tower brought the PM10 levels (at 100 metres) down by 27 per cent in December, 16 per cent in March, 23 per cent in April and 15 per cent in May. The CPCB could not share data for November, January and February.

At a distance of 50 metres, the PM10 concentration reduced by 50 per cent in November, 41 per cent in December, 26 per cent in January, 21 per cent in March, 32 per cent in April and 13 per cent in May.

"During winter, the monthly average of (PM10) at Anand Vihar is usually above 200 micrograms per cubic metre. The CPCB standard is 60 micrograms per cubic metre and the WHO standard is 15 micrograms per cubic metre. So, at least 70 per cent reduction is needed to meet the CPCB standard and over 90 per cent to meet the WHO norms," Somvanshi said.

In 2019, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to construct a smog tower at Anand Vihar and the Delhi government to install another at Connaught Place.

Tata Projects Limited built the two smog towers. IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi have been tasked with analysing their data.

The Anand Vihar smog tower was constructed at a cost of 13.59 crore.

The smog tower has 40 fans and 5,000 filters developed by experts at University of Minnesota which also helped design a 100-metre-high smog tower in Xian, China.

It is based on a downdraft airflow model. Its 40 huge fans suck air from the top of a special type of canopy structure and release clean air below.

The smog tower will be used experimentally for two years. Based on the results, the government will take a call on replicating the project in other parts of the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)