Patna (Bihar) [India], November 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday welcomed the arrest of Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Assembly candidate from Mokama Anant Kumar Singh in connection with the Dularchand Yadav murder case.

Maurya, who is BJP's Bihar co-in charge, said that the arrest sent a clear message to the people that there is no discrimination in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"The law and order situation is very good...The arrest of Anant Singh is a clear message that there is no discrimination under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar," Maurya who is among the a star campaigners for the Bihar Assembly polls told ANI.

Maurya also addressed the issue of Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial nominee Tejashwi Yadav's claim of giving representation to every section in the state. He noted that even if RJD make all of their winning candidates as Deputy CM, there is no future of their alliance with Congress.

"Even if they make all the winning candidates of RJD as deputy chief ministers, the RJD-Congress alliance has no future in Bihar. If they manage to cross the figure of 50, that itself would be a big achievement," he said

On Saturday night, Anant Kumar Singh was arrested by Patna Police in connection with the murder case of a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said. On October 30, a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama.

SSP said Anant Singh has been arrested along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. All three will be presented before the magistrate.

Following his arrest, on November 2, Anant Kumar Singh took to Facebook to share a video message expressing "complete faith" in the people's support ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.

The video features him being escorted by police personnel. He captioned the post, "Satyamev Jayate! I have complete faith in the people of Mokama!! That's why now the people of Mokama will fight this election!."

Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies.

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)

