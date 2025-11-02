New Delhi, November 2: An Indian tech professional’s plan to travel to the United States for a major industry event was reportedly aborted after his B1/B2 visa was denied at the US Embassy in New Delhi. As per reports, the senior technology lead, who works in the Cloud Native domain, was refused the visa in less than a minute.

The senior technical lead, who specialises in Cloud Native platforms, shared his experience on Reddit after his visa denial. In his post, he detailed the interview process and sought suggestions from other users on how to prepare for future applications. In the Reddit post, the tech professional noted, “I had my B1/B2 visa interview at the US Embassy today in Delhi, and I was rejected in less than a minute after just three questions. I’m trying to understand what went wrong and how I can improve for next time.” H-1B Visa Fee Hike: US Decision To Impose USD 100,000 Annual Fee on Visa Likely To Have Humanitarian Consequences, Says MEA.

As per a report of Hindustan Times, the visa officer asked the applicant about the purpose of his visit and his previous travel history. The officer also questioned whether he had any relatives or contacts residing in the US. During the interview, the applicant mentioned that he had previously visited countries like Lithuania, the Maldives, and Indonesia. He explained that his planned trip to the US was to attend the Kubecon + CloudNative Con 2025 conference scheduled to take place in Atlanta, Georgia.

The tech professional further said, “I am a senior tech lead at a company and my day-to-day work is on Cloud Native technologies. It is important that I attend this conference to stay up to date on the latest events or movements in this field.” He added that he had already booked his tickets and accommodation in Atlanta and had planned his schedule for the event. As per reports, the conference did not offer a live-streaming option, which is why he intended to attend it personally. H-1B Visa Fee Hike: India Warns of Humanitarian Consequences From Donald Trump’s Announcement, Says Full Implications Being Studied.

The tech professional said he was taken for a surprise by how quickly his visa was rejected, considering his professional credentials and personal background. He added, "I’m employed in India with a stable job for the last 11 years. I make close to a crore annually and have an eight-month-old daughter, so I had very strong motivations to come back to India."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

