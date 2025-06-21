Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands) [India] June 21 (ANI): The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) on Saturday observed the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with great enthusiasm, conducting large-scale celebrations across various remote and strategic locations in the islands.

A video shared by the Andaman and Nicobar Command PRO showcased participants practicing yoga on the beach.

The Andaman Nicobar Command (ANC) marked the 11th International Day of Yoga 2025 with a series of events that showcased unity, harmony, and national spirit.

The celebrations began with a powerful sunrise yoga session at Indira Point, the southernmost point of the Indian Union, where CINCAN joined troops from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, IAF, and Coast Guard. The ANC's conducted yoga sessions on warship in the maritime neighborhood.

In a post on official account X, Andaman and Nicobar Command stated, "At India's Emerald Isles , the Andaman Nicobar Command embraces the soul of Bharat on #IDY2025.

The southernmost point of Indian Union #IndiraPoint came alive as #CINCAN joined the troops from the #IndianArmy #IndianNavy #IAF & #CoastGuard in a powerful sunrise yoga session--symbolising harmony, #Jointness & national unity.

From sacred shores to the decks of #ANC Warship in maritime neighbourhood - Yoga became the bridge across seas radiating ancient Indian tradition through yoga sessions by #Karmuk at Port Klang and #Saryu at Belawan bonding maritime neighbours. #ANC's efforts strongly resonate #YogaAcrossBorders and #SoftPowerdiplomacy.

Simultaneously, over 900 personnel & families embraced collective wellness at #INSUtkrosh in Sri Vijaya Puram, embodying this year's theme: #YogaForOneEarthOneHealth. We reaffirm India's timeless wisdom -- that true strength lies in balance, within ourselves and with the world."

The 11th International Day of Yoga saw widespread participation across states. The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being. It emphasises the interconnectedness of human and planetary health, drawing from the Indian ethos of "Sarve Santu Niramaya" (May all be free from disease). (ANI)

