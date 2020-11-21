Port Blair, Nov 21 (PTI) Thirteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 4,617, a health department official said on Saturday.

Of the 13 new cases, nine have travel history, while two infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Ten more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,408.

The archipelago now has 148 active coronavirus cases, while 61 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

