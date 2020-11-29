Port Blair, Nov 29 (PTI) Nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the union territory to 4,698, a health department official said on Sunday.

Of the nine new cases, eight have travel history while one was detected during contact tracing, he said.

Ten more people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,518, the official said.

The archipelago now has 119 active coronavirus cases, while 4,518 people have recovered from the disease and 61 patients have succumbed to the infection till date, he said.

The administration has so far tested 1,26,328 samples for COVID-19, the official added.

