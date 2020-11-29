Gopalganj, November 29: An aide of Janata Dal-United legislator Amarendra Pandey died on Saturday in Gopalganj after unidentified miscreants opened fire at him and two others. Those who sustained injuries in the incident have been admitted to a hospital.

"An aide of JDU MLA Amarendra Pandey died yesterday in Gopalganj after unidentified miscreants opened fire at him and two others. The two injured have been admitted to a hospital," the police said. Two persons have been arrested and they are being questioned about their involvement in the crime, the police said. A first information report (FIR) has been registered and further investigation is underway.

