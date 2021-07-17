Port Blair, Jul 17 (PTI) Four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,505, a health department official said on Saturday.

Two cases were detected during contact tracing and two were airport arrivals, the official said.

All passengers arriving by flight have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test before they are allowed entry into the islands, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The union territory now has 16 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now COVID-19 free.

One more patient was cured of COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,360.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has tested 4,23,910 samples for COVID-19 till date and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.77 per cent, the official said.

A total of 2,51,493 people have been inoculated so far, of which 1,73,186 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 78,307 people have received both doses of the vaccine, he said, adding that the total population of the union territory is 4 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)