Port Blair, Feb 18 (PTI) The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 21 people recuperated from the disease while eight new infections pushed the tally to 9,994, a health department official said here on Friday.

The archipelago now has 83 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,782 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: North India Witnessing Rise In Minimum Temperatures; Rainfall Predicted In Several States Over Next 2-3 Days.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The union territory had reported one new COVID-19 case and eight recoveries on Thursday.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M23 5G & Galaxy M33 5G Support Pages Go Live, India Launch Soon.

A total of 6,94,107 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent, he said.

At least 6,06,637 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, including 3,01,900 with both doses of the vaccine, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)