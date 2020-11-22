Port Blair, Nov 22 (PTI) Fourteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 4,631, a health department official said on Sunday.

Of the 14 new cases, 10 have travel history, while four infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The total number of recoveries in the union territory rose to 4,428 as 20 more people were cured of the disease, the official said.

The archipelago now has 142 active coronavirus cases, while 61 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

A total of 1,15,968 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19 in the union territory, the official added. PTI

