Port Blair, Feb 14 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported two new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus caseload in the union territory to 5,009, an official said on Sunday.

The two new cases were detected in South Andaman district during contact tracing on Saturday, the official said.

The union territory now has nine active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in South Andaman district, he said.

Four more patients were cured of the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the archipelago to 4,938 while 62 people have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The administration has so far tested 2,45,745 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 2.04 per cent, he added.

