Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 24 (ANI): Punjab Police on Friday foiled a major terror conspiracy ahead of Republic Day celebrations with the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, busting a terror module linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and arresting one operative.

According to the Punjab Police, the arrested accused was allegedly planning an imminent attack on a security establishment. Acting on specific intelligence, the SSOC recovered one hand grenade, a sophisticated pistol and ammunition from his possession, thereby averting a potentially serious terror strike in the run-up to January 26.

In a post on X, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, said the accused was operating under the directions of foreign-based handlers identified as Nishan Jaurrian, Adesh Jamarai and Simma Deol. An FIR has been registered at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar, under relevant sections of law, and further investigations are underway to trace the wider network and funding channels. Punjab Police said it remains committed to dismantling organised crime and terror networks to ensure peace and security across the state.

The Amritsar arrest comes close on the heels of another major counter-terrorism operation carried out later on Friday in Hoshiarpur district. In a joint operation, Hoshiarpur Police and Counter-Intelligence, Jalandhar, busted another BKI-linked terror module and arrested four operatives from the Garhshankar area.

Police recovered a large cache of arms and explosives, including 2.5 kilograms of RDX in the form of an improvised explosive device (IED), two pistols and live cartridges. Preliminary investigations indicate that the IED was intended for a targeted attack in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations.

The arrested accused have been identified as Diljot Singh Saini, Harman alias Harry, Ajay alias Mehra and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Kandola. An FIR has been registered at Garhshankar police station under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

Following the arrests, security has been tightened across Hoshiarpur with heavy police deployment, intensified checking at hotels and lodges, and round-the-clock patrolling. Police said investigations are continuing to uncover the full extent of the transnational terror network. (ANI)

