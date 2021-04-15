Port Blair, Apr 15 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 38 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 5,247, an official said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago rose to 63 as one more person succumbed to the infection on Wednesday, the official said.

All the new cases were detected in South Andaman district during contact tracing, he said.

The union territory now has 106 active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in South Andaman district. The other two districts North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar have no active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

Twenty four more COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,078, he said.

The union territory administration has so far tested 3,43,431 samples for COVID-19 and the test positivity rate is 1.53 per cent.

Information, Publicity and Tourism secretary of the union territory administration S K Singh said people not following the COVID-19 protocols is the major reason for the sudden surge in coronavirus cases in the archipelago.

He said that there are no plans as of now to impose lockdown but COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced and action will be taken against violators.

The secretary said more than 46,000 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the union territory so far and test, track and treat is our focus.

