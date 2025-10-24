Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): At least 20 people have been killed in a massive fire that gutted a bus in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool in the early hours of Friday.

"Deeply pained by the horrific bus fire on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru route near Kurnool. The thought of over 20 innocent passengers losing their lives in such a horrific way is heartbreaking. My prayers are with the victims' families and those battling injuries. No words can ease their pain, but every possible support must reach them without delay," Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said in a post on X platform today.

The Volvo bus of private travel company carrying 41 people, was on its way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when it was completely gutted near Chinnatekur in Kallur mandal in Kurnool

According to reports, the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. when the bus caught fire from the front portion, which quickly spread throughout the vehicle.

As the flames intensified, 12 passengers managed to escape with minor injuries by breaking open the emergency exit. The injured were shifted to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment.

Heavy rainfall was also reported in the area during the incident.

Andhra Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said his government will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families. "I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones," he posted on X.

Following instructions from the BJP State President, PVN Madhav, the BJP leader rushed to the accident site. So far, nine injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the hospital. The bus was completely destroyed in the fire.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and grief over the tragic accident in which several passengers were burnt alive when a private travel bus caught fire near Chinnatekur on the outskirts of Kurnool.

In a statement, YS Jagan said the incident, involving a bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, was extremely distressing and had deeply shaken him. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the horrific accident.

YS Jagan urged the government to extend generous financial assistance and support to the bereaved families. He also appealed to the authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured passengers undergoing treatment in hospitals. (ANI)

