Andhra BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari pays tribute to NTR on his death anniversary. (Photo/ANI)

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari, paid tribute to the NTR statue at Patamata NTR Circle in Vijayawada, on Nandamuri Tarakara Rao's (NTR) death anniversary.

BJP leaders and activists also participated in the event, commemorating the legacy of the iconic leader.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration: Anti-Terrorist Squad Commandoes Deployed To Boost Security in Ayodhya Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony on January 22.

Daggubati Purandheswari, while speaking with media personnel, said, "Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao is not just a person but a phenomenon. Telugu Kalammathalli blessed him. NTR is synonymous with welfare."

Underlining NTR's commitment to social causes, she highlighted initiatives such as providing rice to the impoverished for a rupee, ensuring their sustenance.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu Visit: Drones Banned for Four Days in Trichy Ahead of Prime Minister's Visit to Southern State on January 19.

She further said that numerous welfare programmes were implemented for the overall development of the state, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of the people.

"NTR's influence is evident in the self-respect and dignity that Telugu people uphold, making him an integral part of their hearts and history," Purandheswari said.

Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao, fondly known as NTR, was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years.

He received three National Film Awards for co-producing 'Thodu Dongalu' (1954) and 'Seetharama Kalyanam' (1960) and directing 'Varakatnam' (1970).

NTR also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like 'Raju Peda' (1954) and 'Lava Kusa' (1963). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)