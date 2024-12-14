Amaravathi, (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): The members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) reached 73 lahks in the ongoing membership drive on Saturday.

Chairing a meeting on Saturday on the membership drive at the party headquarters here, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the party leaders and the cadre on achieving this feat.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Telangana: Woman Out To Answer Nature’s Call Attacked by Big Cat in Adilabad’s Dedra Village.

The drive is being conducted under the leadership of the TDP national general secretary and Minister for Education Nara Lokesh, according to a press release.

Heads of various wings in the party briefed Chandrababu on the membership enrollment and explained that of the total number of 73 lakh members enrolled themselves, 85,000 are from the neighbouring State of Telangana.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2024: Pandomeium in Lok Sabha As PM Narendra Modi Recalls Emergency As 'Dark Chapter', Says 'Congress Strangulated Democracy in 1975'.

In this enrollment, 54 per cent of the members are new. They informed Chandrababu that Rajampet stood on top in the enrollment with 1.18 lakh members, Nellore city stood in second place with 1.06 lakh, 1.04 lakh enrollments in Kuppam, 1.02 lakh in Palakollu and 90,000 in Mangalagiri, the press release further said.

Expressing satisfaction over the successful enrollment, CM Naidu promised to build a strong army of party members and wanted the cadre to further work to ensure that in every four persons in the State, one should take the party membership. The Chief Minister also assured the party leaders and cadre that besides extending welfare programmes to them, programmes to empower them both politically and financially will be implemented more effectively.

CM Naidu stressed the need for also taking up programmes like skill development, taking the government welfare schemes closer to the cadre and leaders besides providing them better opportunities to sustain them financially. He also promised steps to increase their Per capita income.

Besides giving priority on a merit basis to those who are striving hard for the development of the party, CM Naidu said that efforts also will be made at every stage in the party to sustain their families financially. He also reviewed the other wings of the party during the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)