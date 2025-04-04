Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting with finance department officials ahead of his meeting with the team of the 16th Finance Commission.

The review meeting was held on Thursday.

Meanwhile, CM Naidu has stressed that the "wealth generated will be utilized for the welfare of the poor." He also affirmed that the P4 initiative is launched to eradicate poverty, prioritising the well-being of people.

On Tuesday, the CM participated in a service program for the underprivileged in the Parchur constituency of the Bapatla district. He personally visited beneficiaries' homes, distributed pensions, and inquired about their living conditions. Later, he addressed a public meeting.

The Chief Minister pointed out that some take pride in pressing buttons, but the reality is that those buttons are equivalent to the pensions provided by the government. He called upon the people to question those who engage in unnecessary criticism, an official release said."

The Telugu Desam Party stands strong because of the backward classes. For 43 years, the party's flag has been carried by marginalized communities. Even in the face of intimidation, they have stood firm and fought courageously," he remarked.

He assured that he would take responsibility for uplifting backward communities economically, socially, and politically.

CM Naidu recalled how the previous government's inefficiency had devastated the state, leaving behind a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore. Despite this, he pledged to continue welfare and development while also repaying both principal and interest.

"We have allied with Pawan Kalyan and the BJP to rebuild the state. We are moving forward by implementing all the promises we made," he asserted.

"To personally lead from the front, I am directly participating in pension distribution every month," he said. Andhra Pradesh is the only state in India spending Rs 33,100 crore annually on pensions for 63 lakh beneficiaries. (ANI)

