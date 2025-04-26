Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the "In Service of Fishermen" scheme on Saturday at Budagatlapalem village in Etcherla constituency, Srikakulam district.

The scheme provides Rs 20,000 in financial aid to each fishing family during the 61-day annual fishing ban from April 15 to June 14.

According to the release, welfare governance in the state is moving rapidly. Within just 10 months of assuming power, the NDA government is fulfilling one election promise after another, proving itself to be a people-centric administration.

Several welfare schemes have been implemented, from increasing pensions to reopening Anna canteens. Now, a new initiative is being introduced to provide financial assistance to fishermen.

As per the release, the government has launched the scheme titled "In Service of Fishermen", aimed at supporting fishermen during the 61-day annual fishing ban (April 15 - June 14), ensuring they do not face financial hardships.

Each fishing family will receive Rs 20,000 as support. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will officially launch the scheme tomorrow at Budagatlapalem village in Etcherla constituency, Srikakulam district.

A total of 1,29,178 fishing families across 12 coastal districts will benefit, receiving Rs 2,580 crores in financial aid. This reinstated scheme reaffirms the government's continued support for the fishermen and the aquaculture sector.

The release notes that the previous government provided only Rs 10,000 per family during the ban period and failed to offer it during the election year. Understanding the financial difficulties caused by the fishing break, the NDA, in its manifesto, promised to double the aid to Rs 20,000. That promise has now been fulfilled.

The release said that after the state's bifurcation, the TDP government, under CM Chandrababu Naidu, introduced this financial assistance scheme for the first time in 2014. Between 2014 and 2019, Rs 788 crores were spent on fishermen's welfare.

Additional support was also provided in the form of nets, boats, and iceboxes. Residential schools were established specifically for fishermen's children in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Guntur, and Prakasam districts.

As per the release, since returning to power in 2024, the NDA government has been prioritizing the aquaculture sector as a growth engine under the Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision. The state currently provides monthly pensions to 68,396 fishermen.

In case of accidental death during fishing, Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia is granted to fishermen aged 18-60. Last year alone, aid was extended to the families of 63 deceased fishermen, with plans to support another 80 families soon. Rs 8 crores have been allocated for this initiative.

According to the release, fishing boats receive a Rs 9 per litre diesel subsidy. Mechanised boats receive up to 3,000 litres per month, and motorised boats receive up to 300 litres. This year, Rs 50 crores have been allocated for diesel subsidies covering 23,062 eligible ships.

To improve communication and safety, two-way communication systems will be installed in 4,484 mechanized boats within the next three months.

According to the release, a Rs 97 crore project near Pulicat Lake will benefit 20,000 fishing families in the region under the Sagarmala scheme.

The release notes that 9 new fishing harbours will be constructed in two phases, with an outlay of Rs 1,961 crores, along with 7 fish landing centres at a cost of Rs 199 crores. An Aqua Park is also being planned in Nizampatnam of Bapatla district at an estimated cost of Rs 88 crores.

Electricity for aquaculture is being supplied at a subsidised rate of Rs 1.50 per unit, benefitting 68,134 service connections with a total investment of Rs 1,187 crores.

Pension amounts increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, making AP the state with the highest number of pension beneficiaries. Over 64 lakh people receive monthly pensions, costing the government Rs 2,700 crores.

As per the release, Widows receive immediate pension transfers upon their husbands' deaths. Applications for 90,000 new pensions are in process. Over 1 crore women receive free gas cylinders under Deepam-2.

The release notes that the free sand supply supports the poor and boosts the construction sector. Payments for paddy procurement are credited within 24 hours.

A notification was released for the recruitment of 16,347 teachers via DSC. Interest-free loans for DWCRA women increased from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs.

According to the release, the monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000 to 8,427 pastoRs Temple priests' salaries increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Financial aid to temples under the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Unemployed Vedic students receive Rs 3,000 per month. Temple barbers' salaries increased from Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. Representation for Brahmins and temple barbers in the temple boards.

As per the release, a new Waqf Board has been constituted. Imam salaries have increased to Rs 10,000, and Muezzins' salaries to Rs 5,000. Over 200 Anna Canteens have been established across the state.

The release notes that the Garbage tax was scrapped; GST exemption for handlooms. 10% liquor shop reservations for toddy tappers. Health insurance of Rs 25 lakhs per family. Over 250 public services offered via WhatsApp. Free solar rooftops for SC/STs and Rs 20,000 subsidy for BCs. Upcoming implementation of Adarana-3, Thalliki Vandhanam, and Annadata schemes. (ANI)

