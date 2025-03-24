Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced that the State Government is creating a platform under the P-4 initiative to enable the wealthy to support the underprivileged sections of society, said a statement Information & Public Relations Department on Monday.

Chairing a review meeting at the State Secretariat on the 'Zero Poverty- P4' programme being launched on the occasion of Ugadi, March 30, the Chief Minister said that anyone can voluntarily come forward to extend a helping hand and directed the officials not to force anyone in this regard.

Non-resident Indians (NRIs) too can take part in this initiative, the Chief Minister said and expressed confidence that this P-4 too will receive a tremendous public response like the Janmabhoomi programme implemented during his previous tenure.

The platform is open to everyone who comes forward voluntarily to offer support to the poor, Chandrababu clarified and made it clear that the role of the State Government is only to bring both the donors and the beneficiaries onto a common platform. No additional financial aid will be provided by the State, he added.

Chandrababu stressed the need to inspire the affluent sections to come forward to extend a helping hand. The Chief Minister also felt that those beneficiaries should be called 'Bangaru Kutumbam' (golden families), while those who come forward to lend their helping hand should be termed as 'Margadarsi' (guide).

CM is very particular that the selection of beneficiaries should be done in a more transparent manner and if the selection is made through Gram Sabhas and Ward Sabhas disputes of any kind can be avoided. He also made it clear that the P-4 programme is in no way connected to any welfare programme being implemented now in the State to various sections of people.

P-4 is aimed at uplifting the most disadvantaged sections of society, he said and asked the officials to see to it that no room is provided to create any kind of suspicion among the public on this. The officers informed the Chief Minister that steps are being taken to ensure that at least one person from every village attends the P-4 launching programme on Ugadi and one bus from every constituency will be arranged to transport the participants.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the ultimate goal of the State Government is to eradicate poverty and improve the living standards of the people. In the first phase, 20 lakh families will get the benefits and the programme will continue until the State achieves the Zero Poverty goal. (ANI)

