Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Nellore district administration has been put on high alert in view of Cyclone Ditwah. Several areas received heavy rainfall on Sunday morning.

Heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas has led to a strong inflow of floodwater into the Somasila reservoir.

As a result, the Penna River is flowing vigorously with the increased floodwater.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Cyclonic Storm Ditwah is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during the next 24 hours.

While moving northwards, the cyclonic storm will be centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 70 km and 30 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by noon and evening today.

The IMD on Sunday issued a red alert for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah continues its northward trajectory over the southwest Bay of Bengal, steadily moving closer to the shoreline.

According to the IMD's 5:30 am update on Sunday, Cyclone Ditwah moved nearly northwards at a speed of 7 kmph over the past six hours and was centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

"Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu- Puducherry coasts: Cyclone Warning for north Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts," the IMD notice stated.

According to the Meteorological Department, the storm was positioned near latitude 11.1°N and longitude 80.6°E, marking a slight northward shift since the previous advisory.

At this position, the cyclone lay about 90 km east-northeast of Karaikal, 120 km northeast of Vedaranniyam, 130 km southeast of Puducherry, 170 km north-northeast of Jaffna in Sri Lanka, and 220 km south-southeast of Chennai, indicating its continued proximity to the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline.

The IMD stated that the cyclone is very likely to move almost directly northwards, running parallel to the coast over the next 24 hours.

As it progresses, Cyclone Ditwah is expected to come within 70 km of the coastline by noon today, narrowing further to just 30 km by this evening, raising concerns of intensified rainfall, strong winds, and potential flooding in coastal districts. (ANI)

