Kolkata, November 30: The Kolkata Fatafat Result (Kolkata FF Result) for Sunday, November 30, 2025, has generated significant buzz among lottery followers. Inspired by the traditional Satta Matka format, this popular Kolkata-based lottery draws hundreds of players each day thanks to its unique gameplay style. Kolkata FF runs across eight daily rounds, known as “bazis,” beginning at 10:00 AM and continuing until 8:30 PM, with results released round by round. Players can stay updated through the Kolkata FF Result Chart or the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 30, available on platforms such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery is widely played across West Bengal and enjoys especially strong popularity in Kolkata. Blending both strategy and luck, the Kolkata FF Lottery has built a dedicated fan base over the years. Results are released every 90 minutes, giving players several opportunities each day to try their luck. Stay tuned to find out if today is your lucky day and check the full Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 30, 2025. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 29, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 30, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Players who have bought Kolkata Fatafat lottery tickets can easily check the full list of results on the websites mentioned above to see whether they’ve won. They offer quick, real-time updates, ensuring that players stay informed and connected throughout each round. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

LatestLY advises readers to learn the rules and understand how the results work before taking part in any lottery or betting activity. This helps prevent financial stress. Playing responsibly not only keeps the fun intact but also contributes to a safer and more sustainable gaming environment for everyone.

