Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

The former vice president arrived in Tirupati with his family members and participated in the lord's service at the temple.

After praying at the Sri Ranganayaka Mandapam, the vice president-elect was honoured with the sacred silk cloth and holy prasadams by the management of the shrine.

Naidu told ANI that visiting lord Venkateswara gave him satisfaction and that he prayed for the welfare of the people and the development of the country.

He further said that no one should talk about politics on the premises of a temple.

Venkaiah Naidu also stated that he has decided not to talk about politics anywhere after retiring as the Vice President.

Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, born July 1, 1949, is an Indian politician who served as the 13th vice president of India from 2017 to 2022. He is the first Indian vice president born in independent India.

The Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple is a Hindu temple situated in the hill town of Tirumala in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, India.

The temple is dedicated to Venkateswara, a form of Vishnu, who is believed to have appeared on the earth to save mankind from the trials and troubles of Kali Yuga.

Lord Venkateswara is known by many other names such as Balaji, Govinda, and Srinivasa.

The temple is run by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which is under the control of the Andhra Pradesh Government. (ANI)

