Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday extended financial assistance to the families of three people who lost their lives in a tragic gas cylinder explosion at a welding shop near Bukkaveedhi in the Fishing Harbour area, the release said.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had earlier announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for each victim's family.

On Saturday, State Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha personally handed over the cheques, accompanied by Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas, District Collector M.N. Harendira Prasad, and City Mayor Pilla Srinivasa Rao.

The Minister visited the homes of victims Chintakayala Muthyalu and Ganesh, offering condolences to their families and assuring them of full government support. She also interacted with the wives of the deceased, Promila and Sudha, encouraging them to remain strong during this difficult time.

Speaking to the mediapersons after the visit, Minister Anitha said that three people had died in the blast, while the injured, Erra Ellaji and Rangarao, were undergoing treatment at KGH Hospital, and P. Sanyasi was being treated at Medicover Hospital.

As per the release, authorities and hospital staff have been instructed to provide the best possible medical care and to closely monitor the injured.

She noted that several shopkeepers near the welding shop were also injured and are receiving medical assistance.

The Minister said that the City Police Commissioner, District Collector, and other officials responded quickly after the incident.

The police and forensic experts are conducting a thorough investigation.

The minister said that the exact cause of the blast will be known only after the inquiry report is submitted. She also stated that awareness programs will be conducted among fishermen to report any unidentified objects found at sea to the authorities.

According to the release, Corporation Chairman Seethamraju Sudhakar and other officials were also present during the visit. (ANI)

