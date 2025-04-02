Amaravati, Apr 2 (PTI) Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday expressed deep shock and anguish over the murder of a 43-year-old woman in Visakhapatnam.

The accused, Naveen, allegedly slit N Lakshmi's throat and stabbed her daughter, Deepika, over unrequited love, sparking outrage and demands for stricter measures to protect women.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: When Will Eligible Women Beneficiaries Receive INR 2100 per Month? Ajit Pawar Gives Update.

"The NDA coalition government is negligent and incompetent in addressing crimes against women," Reddy said in a release, urging immediate action to curb violence and enhance safety measures.

Similarly, YSRCP MLC V Kalyani alleged that crimes against women continue to rise unchecked despite initiatives like the Shakti app.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Retiring Before January 01, 2026 To Lose Out on Benefits of 8th CPC? Check Details.

The ‘Shakti' app's SOS button instantly notifies the nearest police station and 112 emergency line of the user's location, ensuring a rapid police response to safeguard women in distress.

Kalyani criticised the NDA government for failing to ensure women's safety and called for stronger enforcement and accountability.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed officials to take strict action against the accused while ensuring the best medical care for the injured woman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)