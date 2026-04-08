Polavaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): The construction works for the Polavaram project, one of India's biggest multipurpose irrigation projects, are progressing rapidly in Polavaram district, Andhra Pradesh. The project aims to provide water for farming, drinking, and power generation.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has given instructions to all officials.

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The Polavaram Irrigation Project, located in the state of Andhra Pradesh, India, is a significant multipurpose initiative designed to address the water needs of the region. The project primarily focuses on utilising the waters of the Godavari River for irrigation, hydropower generation, and flood control.

The key component of the project is the Polavaram Dam, which, upon completion, will be one of the largest dams in India and feature the world's biggest flood discharge spillway. This is the first large river-linking project through gravity in India, linking the Godavari River and the Krishna River, the release said.

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The reservoir formed by the dam is expected to have a substantial storage capacity, providing water for irrigating vast agricultural areas and mitigating the impact of floods in the Godavari Delta. Additionally, the project will generate 960 MW of hydroelectric power, contributing to the overall development of the region.

Another unique feature of the Polavaram project lies in its design, where a unique configuration is a right-side spillway, a left-side power project. Typically, powerhouses are conventionally connected to spillways in most projects, but the Polavaram project sets itself apart with this innovative arrangement, showcasing its specialised approach to infrastructure development.

The project introduces a remarkable aspect where power generation becomes a crucial element even during floods. Additionally, water can be supplied to the delta for agricultural purposes during non-flood periods from a power plant. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)