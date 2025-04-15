Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu assured that the state government will extend full support for the swift completion of the Central Tribal University being built at Kuntinavalasa in Mentada Mandal of Vizianagaram district.

On Tuesday, the university's Vice Chancellor, Prof TV Kattimani and Dean, Prof M Sharath, met CM Chandrababu at the Secretariat and discussed the progress of construction and the current situation at the site.

Also Read | JKCET Exam 2025: Answer Key of Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test Exam Released at jkbopee.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the central government has allocated Rs 800 crore for the project, out of which Rs 340 crore has already been released.

"The university is being constructed across 561 acres, with administrative buildings, hostels, and academic blocks in the works," he said.

Also Read | New Minimum Wages in Delhi: BJP Government Announces Increase in Minimum Wages of Workers, INR 18,456 for Unskilled, INR 22,411 for Skilled Workers.

The CM advised the Vice Chancellor to speed up the construction and complete all works within a year so that the buildings can be made operational.

He assured that the state government will offer complete cooperation in this regard.

The CM promised to expedite work related to essential facilities like drinking water, electricity, and approach roads.

He also instructed the concerned officials during the meeting to immediately begin work on these fronts.

When the Vice Chancellor mentioned that completing a 2-km approach road would greatly help, the CM assured immediate commencement of those works.

University officials informed the CM that while there is a requirement for 100 teaching staff, only 18 are currently in place.

Responding to this, CM Naidu said he would write to the Prime Minister requesting an increase in staffing.

He also said the state would request the PM to attend the university's convocation scheduled for May.

The Tribal University was established in 2018 during the previous TDP government's tenure but has since been functioning in rented premises. Due to neglect by the previous government, construction had not progressed. However, after the new coalition government came to power, special focus has been placed on the university's development.

Currently, around 600 students are enrolled in various courses.

The CM expressed confidence that the student strength would rise once the permanent campus is ready. He instructed officials to accelerate the construction.

CM Naidu also urged the university to ensure that teaching is aligned with skill development and employment opportunities and emphasized offering courses that meet current industrial and societal needs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)