Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners' Association on Monday held a protest against a surge in petrol and diesel prices across the country.

The association has demanded the state government to waive off quarter tax for the vehicles, stating that "this is a burden which is imposed on the layman of the country, so agitation is held against the central government for increasing the petrol and diesel prices."

"In the last few days, the price of diesel has increased by about Rs 11. Because of this, we have to spend an additional Rs 1,500-2,000 daily," said a member of the association.

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs. (ANI)

