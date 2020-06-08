India News | Andhra Minister, Visakhapatnam MP Violate Lockdown Rules During Anniversary Celeberations of YSRCP Govt

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Andhra Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana violated social distancing and lockdown norms while observing one-year completion YSRCP government.

It happened at the YSRCP office in Visakhapatnam on Monday. YSRCP MLAs also participated in the celebration.

Also Read | Former Union Minister Arjun Charan Sethi Passes Away at Private Hospital in Bhubaneswar: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 8, 2020.

A large number of YSRCP supporters and leaders were seen jostling with each other to sit on chairs.

The Centre's guidelines state that there should not be political or public meetings due to coronavirus pandemic but YSRCP leaders violated the rules.

Also Read | COVID-19: 50 NDRF Personnel Who Worked During Cyclone Amphan Test Positive for Coronavirus.

Majority of party members were not wearing masks. Some leaders could be seen removing the masks in the video. The minister was garlanded during the event.

Social media also witnessed trolling against YSRCP leaders for violation of rules. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)