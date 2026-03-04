Baghdad, March 4: The US Department of State has issued a high-level security alert for Iraq, ordering the immediate departure of all non-emergency government personnel. On Wednesday, March 4, the US Embassy in Baghdad urged private American citizens to leave the country as soon as they are safely able to do so. The directive comes amidst a rapidly deteriorating security environment characterised by the threat of armed conflict and violent anti-US demonstrations across major Iraqi cities.

The evacuation order follows a series of regional escalations that have triggered widespread civil unrest. In Baghdad, violent riots and protests have centered on Tahrir Square and the south bank of the July 14th Bridge, directly targeting US interests. In response, Iraqi authorities have closed the International Zone (Green Zone) to nearly all traffic. US citizens currently unable to secure safe passage out of the country have been instructed to shelter in place and stay away from windows. Middle East Conflict: Iran Reaches Out to US to Discuss Ending War, Says New York Times; Donald Trump’s Response Uncertain.

US Embassy Tells Americans To Leave Iraq Now

SECURITY ALERT – U. S. EMBASSY (BAGHDAD, IRAQ) (MARCH 4, 2026) Location: Iraq, Countrywide Event: Update #5 The U.S. government cares about your safety and will continue to share information you need to make informed decisions. U.S. citizens in Iraq are strongly encouraged to… — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) March 4, 2026

Mandatory Evacuation and Shelter-in-Place

The US Mission in Iraq has transitioned to a restricted status, maintaining a strict shelter-in-place order for all remaining personnel. Officials have advised Americans to remain in their residences, hotels, or other secure structures until conditions allow for a safe exit. Citizens are also urged to maintain a survival supply of food, water, and essential medications as the situation remains unpredictable.

Access to the US Embassy in Baghdad and the Consulate General in Erbil is currently restricted due to heightened security measures. Officials have warned Americans not to attempt to travel to these facilities. All routine consular services have been suspended indefinitely, with staff focusing exclusively on emergency communication via dedicated email channels. Congress Taking First Votes on Iran War as Debate Rages About US Goals.

Civil Unrest and Violent Demonstrations

The security alert highlights a significant increase in hostility toward US citizens and infrastructure. Violent demonstrations are reportedly being fueled by calls for additional nation-wide protests. While the July 14th Bridge and Tahrir Square remain the primary flashpoints, the State Department warns that these riots could spread to other regions, including the relatively stable Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

The closure of the International Zone in central Baghdad has effectively isolated the diplomatic quarter. Security experts suggest that the current volatility is linked to broader Middle Eastern tensions, placing US personnel in Iraq at a high risk of being caught in the crossfire of local militias or retaliatory strikes.

Impact on Travel and Airspace

With the threat of armed conflict rising, commercial flight options out of Baghdad International Airport and Erbil International Airport are expected to become increasingly limited. The Embassy has advised citizens to monitor local media and flight availability closely, emphasizing that the US government may have limited ability to provide assistance should commercial transit cease entirely.

The Department of State has categorized Iraq as "Level 4: Do Not Travel" for several years, but the March 4 order represents a significant escalation in the urgency of the advisory. Americans remaining in the country are encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive real-time security updates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of US Embassy in Baghdad). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 11:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).